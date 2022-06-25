Growing tall just east of Pullman, experimental grasses have the potential to produce seed prolifically, save water, and become beautiful additions to Northwest landscapes.
Grass seed producers and members of the public recently got their first chance to see these trials and tour Washington State University’s new Perennial Grass Breeding and Ecology Farm during the Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission Field Day on June 9 at Pullman.
“It’s the first time we’re going live,” Michael Neff, head of WSU’s turfgrass research and education program, said before the tour. “We built this entire farm during COVID.”
The new farm replaces the program’s previous home on Fairway Road, now under commercial development. It gives scientists a place to breed and study improved varieties of Kentucky bluegrass and other promising grasses in service to seed producers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho. The best performers could wind up in lawns, sports fields, highway margins, and land reclaimed from industrial use or natural disasters, worldwide.
“About 90% of the bluegrass seed used in the world is grown in the Inland Northwest,” said Neff, a professor with WSU’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. “With our cool, wet winters and warm, dry summers, we have an ideal climate for high quality seed production.”
The WSU breeding program prioritizes seed germination and yield: grasses need to be able to consistently produce a good crop of seed. After that, Neff seeks desirable qualities such as a great appearance, low maintenance and water needs, and tolerance for drought, acidic, or salty soils. Kentucky bluegrass needs a significant spate of cold winter weather to properly flower, so an exciting development for Neff’s program is bluegrass that can flower in milder conditions. That could help farmers facing warmer winters.
Scientists are also looking at the use of plant hormones to repair damaged turf, such as heavily used sports fields, and studying several native grasses for use on reclaimed land or highway margins. One, Prairie Junegrass, can grow in a desert thanks to its very low water needs.
“It’s also stunningly beautiful,” Neff said.
The field day gave Neff, students, and colleagues a venue to “show the phenomenal amount of diversity in Kentucky bluegrass,” while showing their ongoing breeding and turf management efforts. “WSU is in the turf business — we’re working to support seed producers and the end users of those seeds.”
Grass instead of pavement
During the tour, Professor Ian Burke discussed weed management in turfgrass for seed production, while Kate Kraszewski, stormwater ecologist and assistant professor in WSU’s School of Design and Construction in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture, will show research plots testing hardworking grasses that could replace pavement in urban landscapes.
“Parking lots require a lot of carbon, but they don’t sink any of it,” she said. “Grass pavers do.”
At the farm, she’s been testing different grass blends to see which are the most resilient. Future experiments will examine how pavers made with living grasses can handle vehicle traffic and capture road runoff.
“Ultimately, grass can provide a healthy alternative to traditional parking lots,” Kraszewski said.
The field day was sponsored by the Washington Turfgrass Seed Commission, which funds grass breeding and research at WSU. n