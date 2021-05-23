MALDEN — Marie Van Dyke didn’t expect to be doing any work when she stopped by her son’s lot on a recent Saturday.
But almost without realizing it, she began picking up 2- or 3-inch-long nails, quickly finding a handful, even though she’s already removed buckets of them from the site where Kevin Van Dyke lost the home he shared with his wife, Heather Van Dyke.
Just like clearing the nails, restoring what the fire destroyed has been a never-ending project he and his extended family squeeze into weekends when they’re not working, said Kevin, surveying his still mostly empty lot.
Wooden forms outlined where the concrete foundation for his modular home will be poured before the building arrives in July. The structure for his garage stood nearby on concrete blocks.
Less obvious was gravel hauled from his family’s land for his driveway and connections for water and a septic system that had passed inspections.
Making the new home less vulnerable to fire is one of the biggest priorities. The modular home will have a metal roof and siding with a fire-resistant cement additive.
The Van Dykes have installed multiple frost-free faucets to help douse any fire. They’ve removed more than 50 trees blackened by the blaze and have plans to cut down about 10 more in the same condition. The trees could fuel another fire or damage structures if they fell.
“If this house burns down again, we’re out,” he said. “We’ll go and live in a big city somewhere.”
Kevin has plenty of reasons for not wanting to repeat what he experienced the day the fire raced through Malden and the surrounding area.
The fire left him with a mountain of bills and memories he wishes he could erase.
Even though he was insured, owed nothing on his house and has benefitted from family members and friends who have helped and loaned tools or equipment, he estimates he and his wife will have $100,000 in debt before they are done.
He and every able-bodied man in his extended family battled the blaze. Partially because of their knowledge of the terrain, they succeeded in saving the homes of Marie and Kevin and Heather’s son.
Still, Kevin finds himself replaying what happened that day and wondering what he might have done differently, even though he knows saving his home was impossible.
The fire sounded like a helicopter flying low as it approached, throwing balls of flames 80 feet, consuming the oxygen in the air, making it almost impossible to breathe.
“You can close your eyes at night and still see it,” he said.
The stress didn’t end when the flames were gone.
Kevin and his wife lived with family in four places before settling in with Marie, who had to wait to return to her house until crews repaired some of the smoke damage.
Together they found some of the normalcy they craved in routines they established together.
Heather cooks dinner, which is a welcome break for her mother-in-law and gives the elder Van Dyke more time to pitch in in other ways, such as picking up grandchildren after school and volunteering at a Rosalia thrift store.
Being together prevented Marie from being alone in her first winter without her husband, a former Malden mayor, who died in August, and helped all of them process their losses.
“It was nice not having to live in a little camper trailer all winter,” Kevin said.
It’s not just the ties with his family that have been strengthened in recent months. Many homeowners at nearby properties are spending weekends the same way the Van Dyke family does: outside fixing what they lost in the fire.
“It’s been a godsend as far as being able to meet your neighbors,” Kevin said.
