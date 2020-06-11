A muskrat by any other name

Austin McCune, 6, reacts to a muskrat swimming by, calling it an otter, as he and his sister, Ruby McCune, 4, and Afton Stadtmiller (left), 7, feed ducks Tuesday at the Kiwanis Park ponds.

 August Frank/Tribune

