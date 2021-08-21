A mural that speaks for the trees

Clarkston High students, from left, Maggie Ogden, 16, Ella Ogden, 14, and Gracie Wessels, 15, add outlines to the truffula trees in the older Ogden’s parking spot in the Clarkston High parking lot Friday. Maggie Ogden has spent about six hours painting the spot and is expecting to be there about 10 hours total as she adds a quote, clouds, a snail with her basketball number and her name.

 August Frank/Tribune

Clarkston High students, from left, Maggie Ogden, 16, Ella Ogden, 14, and Gracie Wessels, 15, add outlines to the truffula trees in Ogden’s parking spot in the Clarkston High parking lot Friday. Ogden has spent around six hours painting the spot and is expecting to be there around 10 hours total as she adds a quote, clouds, a snail with her basketball number and her name.

Tags