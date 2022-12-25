Although religious affiliation and church attendance has dwindled dramatically over the past half century, many of those who do attend — and especially people who find a seat in the pews during the Christmas season — are looking for solace and a sense of meaning in a sometimes dark and chaotic world.
Today, four local pastors reflected on their messages to their congregations to address that longing this holiday season.
Jesus ‘embraced the messiness of human life’
The Rev. Paul Clark of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lewiston said his church members have been discussing the meaning of Christmas throughout the Advent season, which began Nov. 26.
“We’ve been talking about the reality that this is supposed to be a season of peace and hope and light and the current reality of our world is that these things are fleeting and not easily attained,” Clark said.
This state of affairs is easily comparable to the world in which Jesus the Christ entered, he said.
“Jesus was born into a world where peace seemed fleeting as well. He came to a people who were occupied by the Romans … and he embraced the messiness of human life. Being born in a stable is not the sanitized conditions that we might expect from God.”
Clark said that it is amazing that the Son of God would embrace the human condition in all its poverty, but there was a purpose.
“He comes to show us his love right where we are, as messy and lacking in light and hope and peace as it might seem,” Clark said.
‘Christ imbues all life with meaning and value’
The Rev. Matt Gulseth of Concordia Lutheran Church in Pullman has been ministering to a congregation grieving the murders in November of four University of Idaho students. Several UI students and faculty members attend the church, Gulseth said.
In his Christmas message, “We’re talking about the value of life, about how we tend to ritualize life to give life meaning,” Gulseth said. “It’s not tradition and ritual that gives meaning to life. It’s the other way around. Christmas Day is about the incarnation and what’s real and the incarnation of God is real.
“Some moments are so radical that they force us to ritualize them in order to help grasp them,” he said. “Christ imbues all of life with meaning and value.
“For Christians, life does not cease. All of the Christmas season is about: what is life? Why do we care about it? Why do we live it?
“It’s because God took on flesh, Gulseth said, “and we grieve any loss of life, and hope, ultimately, that life will resume in Jesus.”
‘Only in Christianity does God become human’
The Rev. Mike St. Marie of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston noted that in Latin and French languages the feast of Christmas is focused on the baby Jesus. It’s only in the English-speaking world, St. Marie said, the official name of the holiday is “The Feast of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ,” which puts the emphasis on God’s taking on a human life to live, suffer and die for peoples’ sins.
“Judaism, Christianity and Islam all believe in one God but only in Christianity does God become human,” St. Marie said. “That’s what we’re celebrating. It is the great sign that shows us humans how much God loves us … and how much God wants us to be with him forever in heaven.
“So we sometimes get our focus on the baby in the manger as opposed to that baby as the savior.”
‘God gives us freedom’
That message is similar to the one being addressed by the Rev. Clarence Howard of the First Christian Church in Orofino.
“All through Advent, I’ve been talking about why Christmas is coming,” Howard said. “It started with God and God’s desire to have a good relationship with each human being.”
Howard said humans were created to help bring about the reign of God, and Christmas celebrates the arrival of the Messiah for that purpose.
Jesus’ incarnation, Howard said, means “freedom. We each mess up; we’re constantly unaware of trespassing on other people’s business. And because we’re all prone to that, it’s something we have to live with. But God gives us freedom because God in Jesus can help us understand how to love more.”