The lid is lowered over the Lewiston High School time capsule Friday, sealing the contents for 50 years. The items in the time capsule include a staff photo; administration photo; a tape measurer used in construction of the new high school; an LHS mask; a disposable mask; a ribbon-cutting ceremony postcard; a “Yes, LHS!” insert from the Lewiston Tribune; a copy of the Tribune from Jan. 7, the day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed; a copy of the Tribune from Friday; The Bengal’s Purr March 2017 edition with LHS bond results; a volleyball representing the first point scored in the new gymnasium; a flash drive from the A. Neil DeAtley Center showing technology of the time; a graduation program from the Class of 2021; annual for the 2020-21 school year; a homecoming 2020 shirt; flashlight from the 2020 Golden Throne; and a Class of 2021 slideshow on a flash drive.