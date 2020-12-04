Attyssa Dewey has been drawing for as long as she can remember, and this year one of her works of art received statewide recognition.
The 8-year-old who attends McGhee Elementary School won the third grade category in the Idaho State Department of Education’s annual holiday art contest. Dewey is the only student in north central Idaho to be selected as a grade-level winner from the more than 800 entries submitted.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “Last year I was really bummed that I didn’t get picked.”
For her submission, Dewey drew a snowy cabin under the night sky. A snowman and pine trees help fill out the rest of her piece.
She drew her inspiration from a place where her family goes to pick huckleberries.
Dewey, who is the daughter of Kelsey and Dustin Blankenship and Matthew Dewey, said drawing is one of her favorite pastimes, along with cooking. She’s a pro at making pancakes, grilled cheeses and small pizzas crafted out of tortilla shells, but she likes how she feels when she puts her pen or colored pencils to paper.
“I don’t really draw my emotions, but when I start drawing it takes my mind off of things,” she said.
She said she hopes to be as good as her mom one day.
“I used to get mad because I would draw with my mom, and at the time I could just draw stick people,”she said.
While Dewey said she hasn’t quite reached her mom’s level of drawing, she said she’s “getting there.”
The family activity of making artwork has even extended to her younger brother, who Dewey said is 2 years old.
“We tape a piece of paper to the table, and he just scribbles on it,” she said.
She plans to enter the contest again next year. It’s open to kindergarten through sixth grade students across Idaho.
Her teacher, Amy Kronemann, said Dewey “definitely has a mind for art.”
“She’s very artistic and very mindful of how she does things,” Kronemann said. “In fact, she takes her time and is very precise.”
Dewey, who will celebrate her 9th birthday this weekend, encouraged other kids to hone their artistic abilities.
“I’d say keep trying, because I’ve been doing art for so long now that I’m very good at it,” she said.
