Those mired in the doldrums of darkness can take heart in the fact that, as of Sunday, the days will start getting longer.
The 2019 winter solstice officially takes place tonight at 8:19, with the North Pole tilted at its maximum angle away from the sun. And while that means the longest night of the year, those periods of darkness will finally start getting shorter.
Today also brings the first day of winter. And depending on when they are leaving, those with travel plans for the coming Christmas holiday shouldn’t have to deal with too much adverse weather if they are going somewhere relatively close.
The National Weather Service in Spokane is forecasting moderate temperatures to last through the weekend in Lewiston, with a balmy high of 53 today and a high of 45 Sunday. Lows each night are forecast at 35.
Overnight lows at higher elevations, like in Moscow and Grangeville, will be closer to freezing or just below. And with 10-30 percent chance of precipitation over the weekend, highways on the Palouse and the Camas Prairie could get icy.
Skies will start to clear and temperatures drop Monday, however. And by Tuesday the chance of precipitation should be gone, spiking any chance for a white Christmas in Lewiston. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 35 and a low of 23, while Christmas Day should see partly sunny skies with a high of 34 and a low of 25.
Travel in other regions could get dicey, however, according to AAA Washington. The nonprofit motor service agency anticipates making more than 14,500 roadside rescues during the end-of-year travel season, with more than 5,000 of those calls requiring a tow.
But icy roads aren’t the only pitfall AAA is warning motorists about. The most likely issues that could derail Christmas vacation include dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires. Avoiding those problems could be as simple as having regular maintenance performed on the vehicle before travel, the agency recommended.
“An oil change, check of belts and fluid levels, battery tests and tire inspections now go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown,” it said in a news release.
AAA also released its annual list of items to carry in a winter driving kit. They include a mobile phone with charger and an extra battery if possible; a first-aid kit; a basic toolkit; warning flares; an ice scraper; jumper cables; a shovel; sand or kitty litter for traction; blankets; and drinking water and snacks for each person in the vehicle.
The number of travelers braving the roads should be higher this year thanks to falling gas prices. The national average price of $2.57 per gallon is close to prices before summer. Prices in Washington and Idaho are higher than that average, however, with Washington sitting at $3.25 per gallon despite falling prices, and Idaho at $2.87. Prices in Lewiston on Friday were lower, hovering around $2.70 per gallon at several gas stations.
