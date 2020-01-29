Two new signs in downtown Clarkston are more than a plea to end drunk driving.
Family members of the late Chuck Mingus want motorists to know a real person died at the site because of someone’s reckless decision to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.
“This is not only for him, but for all families this has happened to,” said his grandson, Chris Woltering, of Craigmont. “Hopefully it reminds people how quickly life can change and how others can be affected by one bad choice.”
Mingus died in 2016 after being struck by a drunk driver as he was crossing Sixth Street on his motorized scooter. The driver, Tana Jo Chavez, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide.
“My grandpa was killed in this intersection by a drunk driver,” Woltering said at a dedication ceremony at the site Tuesday afternoon. “He would have been really pleased with the turnout here today, and I know he’s smiling down on us from heaven.”
Nancy McClenny-Walters, of the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Task Force, told the gathering she knows all too well what the Mingus family went through after the tragic incident.
In 1988, her 38-year-old husband and 7-year-old daughter were killed by a drunk driver about 10 miles from their home. The memorial sign project was launched about seven years later when another family friend was killed by a drunk driver near Walla Walla.
“He was the best man at our wedding,” McClenny-Walters said. “After he died, I went to his wife and asked her how I could help. She wanted everyone to know a real person died at the site, and that’s how the sign project began.”
Since that time, memorial signs have been installed throughout the state, with at least nine in Walla Walla County, McClenny-Walters told the Tribune. Within the past two years, the state expanded the program to include speeding, texting and other causes of highway deaths.
“There are easily more than 100 of these signs around the state,” McClenny-Walters said. “Just from traveling around, I see them all over. It makes me feel good to see the sign program is being used, but at the same time, you have to realize a family has lost someone to something that is preventable.”
As the “Target Zero” manager, McClenny-Walters said it was a pleasure to work with the Mingus family to help get the signs installed in downtown Clarkston near the high school and post office, where Mingus was hit. The costs are covered by court-ordered fees paid by drunk drivers.
“This is a real person at a real location,” McClenny-Walters said before distributing red hearts in memory of her daughter.
“Red was her favorite color,” she said. “Please take one home and give it to someone important in your life and ask them to promise to never drive impaired, or put it on your visor as a reminder to yourself. Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable.”
Cindy Woltering, of Clarkston, said her family wanted the signs installed as a memorial for her father, in hopes it would make people pause and think about their choices.
“My dad was 90 years old when he died,” Woltering said. “Ironically, my sis and I took his car away because we didn’t want him causing any accidents. We had mapped out a route for him to ride his scooter from his house on Beachview Boulevard to coffee in the morning and the Moose Lodge later in the day. He was right smack in the middle of the crosswalk, doing nothing wrong, when he was hit.”
Chavez’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit on the late summer afternoon when the incident occurred. Following her arrest, she admitted to drinking more than a pint of vodka before getting behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram pickup truck.
During the dedication at the site, Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence and Police Chief Joel Hastings said the city’s new signs will help remind the public about the dangers of impaired driving and the significant loss the Mingus family suffered.
“We saw firsthand how devastating it was for his family,” Hastings said. “Hopefully, this will help remind people about the consequences of drunk driving.”
