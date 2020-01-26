OROFINO — Every morning, James F. Claffey and his dog, Downtown Buster Brown, walk from their home to the Shot Glass tavern next to the Orofino City Park, where Claffey sets up “office hours” from 10 a.m. to noon.
He sits, he smokes, he drinks, he visits with the other patrons and then he takes Downtown Buster Brown for a walk at the park. There, Claffey said, he meditates and contemplates and often comes up with an idea for a letter to the editor.
“I read quite a bit — I read your newspaper all the time,” Claffey said. “I listen to the radio. Then I’ll get a line … a line will pop into my head. All right, we’re going from there. Might be the punchline. It might be the opening or somewhere in the middle. But from that, a letter evolves.”
From outside appearances Claffey, 69, might have been a double on “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” TV show in the late 1970s. He has a long, grizzled, gray beard and wears a winter hat, a heavy coat and carries an umbrella, a hand-carved walking stick and a canvas bag in which he stashes his tobacco and other items.
But looks are deceiving. Claffey, whose father was a career military man and whose family, including eight children, traveled throughout the country and to Europe. He graduated from Orofino High School and attended the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College, where he studied English.
Besides writing letters to the editor, Claffey also writes poetry and has published a book of his poems — many of them taken from the experiences of soldiers returning from Vietnam. He was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany during the war and met many of them there.
His work experience is vast. He started mowing lawns when he was 10 or 12, worked in the strawberry fields near Othello, Wash., during high school, was employed by Konkolville Lumber Co. at Orofino, the U.S. Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers — the list goes on.
These days his job, he said, is “walking the dog.”
He’s hard of hearing, so he doesn’t own a phone. If he needs to call somebody, he asks one of the patrons at the Shot Glass to borrow their phone.
And he doesn’t drive because — he freely admits — he drinks. He’s never had a DUI and doesn’t intend to get one.
When Claffey began writing letters to the editor about 20 years ago, his letters were mostly political.
He got tired of that, however, and, even though he still holds strong political views, he has another goal in mind.
“It’s kind of like a spoof, you know. You read all these letters and everybody’s bitching about something or this or that is wrong. I’m going to write something that’s contrary to that.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is a frequent target, he said, but he tries to make it fun.
“Nancy Pelosi — she’s like a totem pole. I like poking fun, and she’s certainly somebody you can poke fun at,” he said.
Claffey describes himself as a “die-hard” Republican and said he likes President Donald Trump because “he’s a non-BSer. He says what we’re going to do is what we’re going to do. He doesn’t take any BS off of anybody.
“The Democrats, they don’t impress me one bit. And I think this impeachment stuff, it’s all a bunch of hogwash. This guy (Trump), if he would have got just a little bit of cooperation from the Democrats, just think where we could be today. And I think that’s what’s missing in our government, is just cooperation between the two parties. They’re so dead set against each other, and things that need to be getting done are not getting done. And I don’t think the Democrats have the answer.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.