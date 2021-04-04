The first time the lighted cross was spotted on the Lewiston Hill, it sparked a flurry of calls to police departments and city halls.
According to a Lewiston Tribune article published in 1974, residents were “amazed and confused” when the cross first appeared in 1954. A Winchester resident wondered if an unidentified flying object was hovering over the hill. An Empire Airlines pilot said his passengers were astonished to see a “giant cross hanging in the sky.”
Overall, the cross was a huge hit, said community leaders who helped with the project at the time.
“I think everybody liked it very much — it was spectacular,” said the late Cliff Wasem, who was quoted in the Tribune article. “It called to mind the birth of Christ.”
Over the years, a lighted star became the annual Christmas symbol displayed on the hill, and the cross was resurrected for the Easter season. The hill decorations were started by the former Clarkston Jaycees civic organization and now are maintained by the Clarkston Lions Club.
When the lights are switched on each spring, the family of the late Robert Ridenour is flooded with fond memories of their father, who is credited with coming up with the cross idea almost seven decades ago.
His son, Rob Ridenour, 63, of Clarkston, lives near Parkway Ele-mentary School, and appreciates the annual display and the role his father played in bringing it to the valley.
“Looking out our kitchen window, my wife, Dee, and I can see the star and the cross,” he said. “I always think it’s amazing, and it just reminds me of Mom and Dad.”
Growing up, the Ridenour family heard many stories of how their father talked the Jaycees into putting the cross on the hill. The initial conversation took place in a barbershop with the late Roy Burke, and it took off from there.
Ridenour, who owned Bob’s Radio and TV Service and a bike shop in Clarkston, once told the Tribune the cross idea was “a spur-of-the-moment deal.”
Son-in-law Mike Mossler, 78, said Ridenour helped run carnivals all over the Northwest and had access to the equipment to put the idea into action. He assured his Jaycee friends he could get the lights, a sound truck and a generator to the selected site near the “C” on the hill.
In those days, a large Bantam rooster also was part of the Clarkston High School display, said Ridenour’s daughter, Velda Mossler, 75, of Clarkston.
“I wanted to go up there with him the first year, but he absolutely wouldn’t allow it,” she said. “It was really, really cold.”
Velda was a young child when her father flew an airplane near the site while Wasem snapped photos, and it turned out to be a memorable experience for everyone involved. “Cliff was throwing up, and Dad was gagging and trying to fly the plane,” she said.
During a recent interview, Ridenour’s kids and their spouses said their father was unique in many ways. He severely injured his leg in a motorcycle wreck and had to be in a body cast for a year. While in the hospital, he met his future wife, Betty, who was working as a nurse’s aide. They eloped when she was 17 and Bob was 27.
While in the hospital, Ridenour opted to have his leg amputated, but he never let it slow him down, Velda said. He was a skilled bowler, water skier, Little League coach and Clarkston businessman.
“Dad never let his disability get in the way of anything, except taking out the garbage and mowing the lawn,” quipped daughter Robin Harvey, 64, of Clarkston. “He accomplished so much during his lifetime.”
Ridenour, who died in 1990, helped organize the Clarkston Snake River Days celebration on the Fourth of July, which featured parades, water skiing, a carnival, beauty contests and fireworks. He owned his own airplane and flew around the state locating carnival rides for the big celebration, which ended in the 1950s.
“He could do just about anything he set his mind to,” Mike Mossler said. “He was a unique gentleman.”
For example, the Hells Canyon Boat Club was constructed on Ridenour’s riverfront property, when he was at the helm of the organization. He also built a slide near the family’s Riverside Drive home that shot the kids down to the Snake River on a piece of plywood with roller skates attached.
When winter rolled around in 1954, Ridenour drove his sound truck to the cross site and played Christmas carols that could be heard throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He was testing a public address system used at his business, according to Tribune archives.
“I can remember being downtown and hearing that beautiful music,” Mike Mossler said. “Some people said it could be heard all the way to Asotin.”
Sometime in the ‘70s, the Clarkston Lions Club took over the cross and star projects, and members continue to provide the sparkling traditions for the valley. The familiar scenes have been featured in holiday issues of newspapers all over the country, and the local chapter of the Jaycees won a national Christmas award for the first cross.
Last year, the cross was lit longer than usual to comfort the community when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region. The decision turned out to be popular with the public, and donors generously offered to help with expenses, club members said.
Lions Club President Barry Pemberton said thanks to those donations, the decades-old wiring on the cross was updated a few weeks ago. A group of volunteers flipped the switch after the improvements were completed, and the cross will remain lit for another week or so, but not as long as it was shining in 2020.
“We really appreciate all of the donations we have received for the cross and star,” he said. “We couldn’t continue to do this without the community support and our volunteers.”
The family of the man who battled bad weather and steep terrain to get the first cross lit many years ago said they are pleased to see it still shining brightly over the valley. Easter in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley wouldn’t be the same without the glowing reminder of what the holiday is truly about, they said.
“Every time I see it, I think of Dad,” Velda said. “We’re so happy the tradition has continued. I think he would be pretty happy, too.”
