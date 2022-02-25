A light February snow

Joe Broemeling uses a leaf blower to clear the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse and police station in Lewiston after a dusting of snow overnight Thursday. Lewiston received less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The extended forecast for the region can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region