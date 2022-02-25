A light February snow

Joe Broemeling uses a leaf blower to clear the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse and police station in Lewiston after a dusting of snow overnight Thursday. Lewiston received less than an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The extended forecast for the region can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

