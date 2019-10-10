Allen Gaylord, of Lewiston, stops on the sidewalk on his way to drop off a bag of plums to his neighbor while his 16-month-old black Lab, Zoey, races around a snow-sprinkled yard in the Lewiston Orchards. The Orchards got a rare October dusting of snow on a chilly Wednesday morning.
Allen Gaylord, of Lewiston, stops on the sidewalk on his way to drop off a bag of plums to his neighbor while his 16-month-old black Lab, Zoey, races around a snow-sprinkled yard in the Lewiston Orchards. The Orchards got a rare October dusting of snow on a chilly Wednesday morning.
Tribune/Pete Caster
Vehicles navigate the wintery terrain atop the Lewiston Grade as snow blows across U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday morning.