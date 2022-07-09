When Wayne Gash moved to Troy in the 1970s, his first home was a small log cabin out on Big Meadow Road. He would go on to buy a house nearby and has lived in Troy for the past 50 years.
“My mother says we came over the Lolo motorway. I started school in Kooskia, which is Clearwater Valley High School now, and went all 11 years there,” Gash said.
For the past 35 years, Gash has been a constant presence in the Lions Club food booth and in many organizations across town. It was in 1978 that he joined a committee to start Old Timers’ Day back up after it had gone on a break.
Gash and his wife, Juanita, are the grand marshals for the 2022 Troy Old Timers’ Day parade, which starts at 10 a.m. today on Main Street in Troy.
Gash moved to Idaho in 1944 with his family from Missouri. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1967 and later got a job at Washington State University. He worked at WSU for the next 40 years as the manager of material resource services.
He has been involved in the Troy Lions Club since 1976, when he turned 36, and he would go on to be president from 1979-80. He took a short break to go to Indonesia as part of a United States Agency for International Development project through Washington State University.
Gash said while in this job, he would repair office machines and computers as well as manage the surplus store. He would also become an auctioneer during this time, and will dust off his skills during today’s festivities.
Being asked to be one of the grand marshals was a surprise to Gash. He thought it was past his time to be a grand marshal, since he was mostly retired. He now is the treasurer for two organizations, instead of three.
“I was amazed to write down all this stuff. I didn’t realize — I’d forgotten half of that stuff. So I didn’t realize I was that involved,” Gash said.
Gash is currently the treasurer of the Troy Lions Club and the Troy Recreation board, and he recently retired from 4-H and FFA booster board.
Troy Old Timers’ Day kicks off at 6 a.m. with a pancake and sausage breakfast from the Troy Lions Club in the Park Gazebo. There will be a raffle and auction starting at 1:30 p.m. on the Park Stage. A full list can be found online at troylionsclub.org/otd.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Troy Old Timers’ Day
THEME: “Our Youth Our Future”
WHEN: Today, all day.
WHERE: Various locations in Troy.
HIGHLIGHTS: Pancake and sausage breakfast, 6-9 a.m. Troy City Park; Fun Run, 8 a.m. Troy City Park; Cruz’n Troy Dayz Show and Shine, 9 a.m. Troy City Park; Troy Day Parade, 10 a.m. Main Street; Children’s games and races, 11:30 a.m. Troy City Park; Quilt of Valor presentation, 11:30 a.m. Troy Post Office; Cornhole tournament, 2 p.m. Troy City Park.
FOR MORE: Event details and complete schedule at troylionsclub.org/otd.