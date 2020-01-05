Volunteers descended on Locomotive Park Saturday to detangle and take down thousands of lights from Lewiston’s popular Winter Spirit display.
Once the lights are taken down, the daunting task will continue as volunteers check to ensure the lights are in working order before they sort and pack them away until the holiday season rolls around again.
Volunteer Mellody Gregg said if 30 to 40 people show up to the take-down events, the display that includes more than 4,500 strings of lights could be dismantled and put away in four Saturdays.
For Gregg, and fellow volunteer Janet Ray, the Winter Spirit display is a labor of love that sees both of them funnel as many as 300 hours over the course of several months.
“Janet and I started working on this after Labor Day. We’re tired,” Gregg said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of prep work that takes place behind the scenes, too.”
This year’s Winter Spirit display included LED lights for the first time. The fireplace was rebuilt and a hand-carved Santa Claus and bench was also added.
The display brought in countless visitors to the park since its first day on Nov. 24.
Volunteer Jim Jenkins, of Lewiston, spent part of the afternoon taking down the “pooh train” display of light-up characters. He’s helped with the set up and tear down of the display for the past 20 years.
“I just like doing this,” Jenkins said. “And I like watching people enjoy the lights.”
The crowds that come to the park are a highlight for many of the volunteers who make the event possible.
“It was busier this year than it has ever been,” Ray said. “It’s rewarding. We have fun doing this.”
Aside from volunteers, the display requires donations from the community to keep it going. Gregg said the cost to replace lights every year averages between $20,000 and $25,000.
It’ll be Gregg’s last year helping. She’s decided to spend more time with her family and friends. But for Ray and many of the other volunteers, their work will continue.
“My husband was really invested in this. He passed away three years ago, so I picked it up in his memory,” Ray said.
Gregg said people of “all abilities” are encouraged to volunteer.
“If they’re willing to help, we’ll put them to work,” she said.
How to help
Volunteers are needed to help take down the Winter Spirit Christmas light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Warm beverages and lunch is provided. Groups of six or more interested in volunteering during the week can email info@winterspirit.com. To donate toward the replacement of lights, and other costs, go online to winterspirit.com.