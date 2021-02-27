A Hitchcockian scene?

After securing what they thought was a safe location along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail, seagulls scatter en masse as a man walks by on a cold, windy morning this week in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

