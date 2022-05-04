A helping paw — sort of

Dianne Tanner, left, and Cheryl Rogers react as Daisy knocks over a bucket of caught fish Tuesday at the Golf Course Pond in Clarkston. Tanner said she was expecting Daisy to knock the bucket over at some point during their outing.

 August Frank/Tribune

