The challenges faced by many victims of domestic abuse are often mirrored in the struggles of the organization that strives to help and support them.
The past century of the Lewiston-Clarkston YWCA has been an ongoing evolution from a club for ladies’ white-glove teas, tightly chaperoned teen dances, ceramics classes and bridge parties to the only social service organization in the valley that offers domestic abuse survivors shelter, guidance and support.
“Domestic violence was one of those things you didn’t talk about,” Sylvia Evers, the past executive director of the YWCA from 1998 to 2016, said of the early years of the organization. It has been a battle for recognition, credibility and financial support to bring the YWCA to its present status.
“If you don’t have the money to pay for the program, you really can’t run the program.”
Evers was one of three past executive directors to speak at Friday’s Inspiring Women Brunch at the YWCA. Nearly 200 people gathered to hear stories about the work of the staff and volunteers at the center over the past 40 years, as well as a moving testimonial from a survivor of domestic abuse who now heads the YWCA board of directors.
Jill Charpentier married an older man who “was charming; he treated me like a queen.” But months later, when Charpentier was pregnant with her second child, her obstetrician remarked: “Do you know your husband is not supposed to push you around?”
Charpentier said that was a revelation to her. She thought the abuse was normal and “I felt like I was the problem; I was the issue. And it has taken me years to heal.”
Charpentier escaped the relationship a few times and found refuge at the YWCA. But she endured several more years of abuse before finally breaking free and getting a divorce.
“I was so full of fear and so scared to even take a shower at one point in my life,” Charpentier said. “It just overcame me.”
She is an example of the kind of clients who have sought out the YWCA over the past 100 years — some of whom return to help others in similar situations.
Sherri McMillan, executive director from 1982 to 1987, talked about trying to find the money to develop the domestic abuse shelter, as well as the people to staff it.
“There was a lot of pressure and walking the hall wondering how we were going to get that done,” McMillan said.
The project was thrown into disarray after a local news organization broadcast a segment that, McMillan said, seemed like a “60 Minutes” investigation following complaints that the shelter wasn’t coming together as expected.
Finally after a deeper look into the situation by another news organization, the project gained public support, and about a year later the shelter was opened.
According to the organization’s data, 188 women and 132 children were sheltered at the YWCA in 2018 for a total of 13,634 bed nights. The group held 130 speaking engagements that educated 13,203 adults and teens, and advocates answered 5,950 crisis line calls and provided services to 480 community members.
Still, it’s work for the organization to remain viable and raise operating funds, which are obtained through a variety of grants, special events, donations and other projects.
“Getting anything done at the YWCA means having tons of volunteers,” McMillan said.
