Stories in the Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one haviang appeared Saturday.
KAMIAH — The Kamiah City Council held its Feb. 8 meeting with Mayor Betty Heater, council president Genese Simler, councilors James Kelley, Scott Moffett and Kaylee Hunt in participation. They approved Main Street vehicle weight limits, hanging banners to honor graduating seniors, road safety at Kamiah Elementary School. Jared Silvis of Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) provided a monthly report.
The council adopted Resolution 2023-01 to limit the weight of vehicles traveling on Kamiah’s Main Street. The 65,000-pound gross weight restriction is to protect the street surface from the damaging effects of heavy vehicles. After a question from Silvis concerning KFR vehicles, Simler added an exception for emergency vehicles. Mike Tornatore, Kamiah’s deputy city clerk, said signs will be installed at each end of Main Street notifying drivers of the limits. The restriction will take effect March 1.
The council enthusiastically approved Lara Smith’s request for permission to hang vinyl banners along Main Street to honor each Kamiah High School senior. Each two-sided banner would hang from a power pole and feature a large photo of one graduate per side. Smith explained she has done this in Kooskia for Clearwater Valley High School graduates for the past three years.
“It looked great, like the town really cares,” Smith said.
Since she works on Main Street at The Clearwater Progress office, Smith said she wanted to expand the senior banners to Kamiah.
“People in Kooskia love it and people in Kamiah will love it, too,” she said.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) will fund the banners. Smith said she would coordinate with Avista before attaching hardware to the power poles.
“It’s an amazing idea,” Simler said. She asked Smith to coordinate with the city crew before installation, and Kelley asked that she ensure the banners don’t block visibility for traffic.
Smith said that the chamber, UYLC and other groups could attach their own banners on the hangers to promote community events like St. Patrick’s Day and barbecue days.
The council approved a request from the Kamiah School District to use four class-two orange, fluorescent plastic barriers to block traffic in front of the elementary school. Tornatore said Kamiah school district’s safety committee members told him the orange traffic cones currently used are not effective as people drive around them. The barriers would be in place during school hours.
“It’s a great idea that they are looking out for the safety of the children,” Tornatore said.
In his KFR monthly report, Silvis said they had 59 calls for service in January, noting this is the first time in two years for a negative increase. He does not believe this is a trend, as they have already been busy in February. One ambulance is in Lewiston for repairs and is expected to be out of service through February. He notified Sean Nelson of Kooskia Ambulance and the Lewis County dispatch of the issue.
Moffett thanked Silvis for KFR’s quick response to the recent fire at the Nez Perce Tribe’s Looking Glass senior housing complex on Nez Perce Drive.
“That’s the point of having a full-time staff in Kamiah, the response time. It makes a huge difference,” Heater said. Simler agreed, noting the shift from a 20-minute response to a two-minute response in the past few years.
— Norma Staff, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Syringa thrift donates $100k to hospital in past year
GRANGEVILLE — “Everything is going well, and our fall mailer has brought in about $10k so far,” Syringa Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks reported at the Jan. 24 Syringa Hospital Board of Trustees meeting.
Brooks said the thrift store is doing “wonderful,” and will celebrate its opening anniversary in April. The Syringa Auxiliary Thrift Store originally opened its doors in 2002.
“Proceeds from the thrift store will have provided more than $100k in one year’s time to the foundation,” which then goes to the hospital for various projects, Brooks said. “The thrift store is the biggest fundraiser the foundation has.”
“You cannot get in there on Saturdays because it’s so busy,” trustee Leta Strauss said.
Brooks acknowledged this and went on to give kudos to the store’s volunteers.
“They work so hard,” she said.
Trustee Jerry Zumalt said he appreciates the volunteers and is overwhelmed by all they do.
“I know you already think of this, but I hope we do something to show our appreciation to them,” he said.
Brooks said she does have volunteer appreciation and recognition events.
She also thanked the community for its support of the thrift store through donations and shoppers, and mentioned there are many valuable donations that may not be typical thrift store fare.
“For these items, I’m doing some online auctions,” she said.
In other news, director of quality and risk management Lauren Wilson reported Alexsandra Johnson has started as the new infection prevention and employee health nurse.
Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported Vanessa Klaus, NP, will be joining the practice in the spring. She will establish a patient base of primarily those 50 and older, and will not be doing women’s health or pediatrics. She will also be seeing patients and coordinating care for Grangeville Cascadia Health and Rehab of Grangeville and the Idaho County Jail.
“An onsite visit is scheduled for a psychologist wishing to practice in Grangeville,” Schaeffer added. The psychologist was referred to Syringa by James Person, MD, who will be joining the practice in 2024.
Schaeffer said it’s difficult to properly evaluate the volume for a psychologist as many patients are currently going without services.
“He would be able to counsel, conduct testing and integrate behavioral health services with the primary care provider,” Schaeffer added.
She also said James Shen, MD, is bridging the gap between the departure of Dr. Christina (Mackey) Cojocaru and the arrival of Taylor Brown, MD. He is expected after April and will be covering Monday calls and assisting patients with ongoing needs until Dr. Brown’s arrival in mid-August.
Community relations and marketing coordinator Emily Townsend had a long list of items she has completed or is working on, including new hospice brochures, website additions, coloring contests, gastric surgery brochures, blood drives, telehealth, newsletters and more.
CEO Abner King reported a total of 58 surgeries and 439 procedures were performed from September to December 2022.
He also said CRNA Carlan Wilson (anesthetist) plans to retire this summer.
“We are actively recruiting to replace him,” King said. Three virtual and one onsite interview were planned so far.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday