Stories in the Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one haviang appeared Saturday.

KAMIAH — The Kamiah City Council held its Feb. 8 meeting with Mayor Betty Heater, council president Genese Simler, councilors James Kelley, Scott Moffett and Kaylee Hunt in participation. They approved Main Street vehicle weight limits, hanging banners to honor graduating seniors, road safety at Kamiah Elementary School. Jared Silvis of Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) provided a monthly report.