Even though he plays one during the holiday season, Nick Woods’ heart is far too big to qualify as a Grinch.
“This is definitely not something I planned on doing,” the 32-year-old detective with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office said of dressing as the nefarious Dr. Seuss character who ultimately learns the true meaning of Christmas. “(My wife Erin Woods and I) do a lot in our community whenever we can. You name it, we’re on board. We want to be a part of this community, and this fell into our lap.”
Woods’ father-in-law, Doug Bly, of Lewiston, played Santa Claus at various Lewiston-Clarkston Valley events for years, but decided to call it quits before last Christmas because of his concerns over COVID-19.
“He was too worried about being around kids and other people. So he hung it up, and I jumped into it as Santa Claus,” Woods said.
That Christmas, he visited a local assisted living home to bring some cheer to the residents. But with those types of facilities under lockdown last year, Woods had to settle for waving from the outside. So this year, he and Erin decided to ramp things up by adding a Grinch costume and putting the word on social media that either character was available for any event or visit.
The response has been almost overwhelming, Woods said.
“People have just been pouring in.”
Woods has visited an elementary school, a couple of assisted living homes and rang the bell for the Salvation Army. Woods is also a member of the Lewiston Rotary Club, so he helped ring the bell for the Rotary Foundation at a local grocery store. He’s popped up at a coffee stand to entertain motorists as they waited for their morning joe, and regaled daycare kids with his antics.
Last week, Woods helped the Lewiston Police Department make a Facebook video of officers hauling in the Grinch for stealing Christmas. He’s also visited individual homes, especially those that could use some Christmas cheer. One stop brightened the day for a disabled person. And one mother asked if he had time to don his Santa suit to help the family grieve the father’s recent death.
“And of course we have time,” Woods said. “Those are the ones that make it worthwhile. It’s for the community. I’m a big believer that we have to be involved in our community to make it a better place. We’re all responsible for that, and we all have to do something to chip in and help each other.”
Erin Woods has been the glue that holds the whole operation together, Woods was quick to point out. As his “handler,” she does all the driving, gets presents together, tags them with the right names and makes sure everything else is in order.
“She does so much of the behind-the-scenes work,” he said. “I get all the fun, the PR, the pictures, and she’s stuck in the car hiding so the kids don’t see her.”
Some of those gifts were donated by the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, which provided more than five dozen stuffed animals for Santa or the Grinch to give out to needy kids. And Woods has relished not only the opportunity to be that giver, but to get wrapped up in a different skin.
“Ironically, people who know me personally have said they’re surprised that I’m the Grinch and Santa Claus, because it’s goofy and silly,” he said. “I think that when you put on the costume, you take on the persona. It’s a different mentality. There’s no way you’d catch me on a street corner, dancing in plainclothes. But if I put the Grinch costume on, it’s a different conversation.”
That includes a recent impromptu dance-off with some kids. The Grinch costume got a little steamy at an indoor event, so he was cooling off outside when they spotted him standing across the street. Their mom was busy getting into the car, so he just started dancing.
“The kids loved it,” he said. “They started dancing with me and laughing and chuckling. And as soon as the mom looked, they stopped and she had no idea what was going on. It was a great moment, and the kids loved it.”
Woods is all booked up for this year, but he said people should keep an eye out for an announcement when the 2022 holiday season rolls around, because Santa Claus and the Grinch will surely be back.
