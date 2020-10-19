A harsh winter means cozying up at home, kind of like we’ve already been doing

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advised last week that the Pacific Northwest can expect a wetter-than-normal and colder-than-normal winter this year.
Although drought is expected to persist in the southern tier of the country, we northerners are in for a whale of a cold snap, so says the NOAA.
Looks like it’s time to hunker down, close the drapes, stock up on chicken noodle soup, get out a few good books, take the phone off the hook and prepare for a good, long hibernation.
Hey, wait … isn’t that what we’ve already been doing the past six months? In other words, if the NOAA forecast is correct, winter will be just like summer, only without the flowers.
The news reports tried to put a positive spin in the weather report by emphasizing that a good, hard winter will be a boon for snow lovers.
But if you’re like me, who dislikes anything cold unless it’s in a bowl and covered with chocolate syrup, the thought of another stretch of being clamped down like a hamster in a cage can seem almost like punishment; as if enduring curtailments caused by a pandemic, a toxic election year and tragic racial injustices were not enough.
And this time, we won’t even be able to go out in the backyard to get a tan.
On the other hand, this is what winter is like in the Pacific Northwest. Even in years when there is no pandemic, no rancorous elections, no social unrest, winter is cold and wet and uncomfortable.
We may have just gone through many months of winterlike confinement, but unless you’re nuts (and perhaps these months of confinement have made you so) you’d want to hunker down indoors with the books and the chicken soup, anyway.
So rather than dreading the thought of another six months of lockdown, feeling like we’ve been cheated out of summer fun because of the virus, maybe we can just look at the summer past philosophically. We got through it once; we can get through it again, and maybe in even better shape because we got an extra half year of practice.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.