There were all kinds of perks for Kendra Berglund after she brought the region’s first bouncing bundle of joy into existence Friday, a mere 2 hours and 39 minutes after the calendar flipped to 2021.
There were gift baskets from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where she gave birth to daughter Evangelina. The hospital also showered her and husband Brandon, 35, with diapers and baby wipes, and festooned the door of her room with New Year’s baby decorations.
But Berglund, 33, said the biggest bonus may have been giving birth beyond the clutches of the crummy year that was 2020.
“It’s a great start to what’s hopefully going to be a great new year,” she said. “I didn’t really want to have her in 2020. It was just not the greatest year ever. But I would have been fine either way. But having her in 2021, especially to be the first one, is very exciting.”
It wasn’t even supposed to be that close since Evangelina arrived four days before her Jan. 5 due date. But Berglund said new years and due dates aside, she was just happy to be holding a beautiful baby girl when she was reached by the Lewiston Tribune on Friday morning.
“Everybody’s healthy,” she said, adding how she picked the name. “I think I read it in a book or something. We’ll call her baby Lina for short. She’s in my arms sleeping, but Dad went home and is taking a nap.”
Evangelina weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches long, according to the hospital.
Berglund and her family now live in Clarkston, but she grew up in Chicago. She nannied for a family there, and moved west with them. That’s where she met Brandon, who grew up in Pomeroy. The couple have been married for seven years. Evangelina joins older siblings Silas, 5, and Hadassah “Haddie,” 4.
Even though her due date was a solid several days after the new year, Berglund said people still hounded her about the possibility that she might be the first person in the Lewiston-Clarkston and Moscow-Pullman areas to have a baby in 2021.
“Honestly, I didn’t care,” she said with a laugh. “Everybody that I was talking to was like, ‘Oh, maybe you’ll have the New Year baby.’ But I just wanted to have a baby. I was ready to be done.”
And even though she was averse to having Evangelina in 2020, Berglund swore she wasn’t trying to hold out.
“If I was going to go into labor early, I would have been happy,” she said. “But in my head, I thought about it a couple of times. ‘Eh, let’s wait.’”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.