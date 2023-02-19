ASOTIN — Bryson Stein just got back from his latest oncology checkup in Seattle.
At his tidy townhouse on Saturday, the 19-year-old Asotin resident says things seem to be looking good.
ASOTIN — Bryson Stein just got back from his latest oncology checkup in Seattle.
At his tidy townhouse on Saturday, the 19-year-old Asotin resident says things seem to be looking good.
Stein, the son of Craig and Angela Stein, was diagnosed with synovial cell carcinoma at the age of 13 and has undergone countless procedures and treatments over the past six years.
“At first, I had a big lump on my knee and pain, and the biopsy spread it,” Stein said. “It eventually spread to my lungs, and I had 22 small tumors, at one point.”
His parents and close-knit family of four siblings rallied around him, and then the small-town community took it a step further.
At the 2022 Asotin County Fair livestock sale, a record-breaking pig named Cabala entered the ring with the high school senior. The pig fetched a whopping $100,000 at the livestock sale to help ease Stein’s financial burdens and assist other cancer patients.
“I was trying not to cry because I didn’t want to look like a wuss,” Stein said. “Afterward, I cried. Honestly, it was one of the best moments of my life. I am so grateful for the four guys who bought my pig.”
The winning bidders were Dan Anderson, of Dan Anderson Construction; Case Stedham, of Western Construction; Gary Peters, of Peters & Keatts Equipment; and Ryan Rogers, of Rogers Motors.
When the bidding started, the price seemed to stall for a moment around $40 per pound — which would have been a decent sale — but then more bids started coming in. At around $50, members of the crowd began applauding the bidders for their generosity, and then the offers really went crazy.
The price climbed to $100 per pound, and in the space of just a few bids, leaped to $300 per pound. With everyone in the arena on their feet and clapping, the four bidders who had been battling decided to go in together and bought the pig for $400 per pound. Another anonymous donor kicked in more than $4,000 to bring the total to $100,000.
Stein is now working as a dialysis technician at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, where both of his parents also are employed. His father also serves as an Asotin City councilor.
As spring approaches, Stein said he’s already arranged time off for the Asotin County Fair, which is held on the last weekend in April.
“What happened at the fair last year means the world to me,” he said. “I’m a high-stress, anxious person, and that really changed a lot for me. It gave me a safety net and lessened my stress. We donated half of it to others going through similar challenges.”
Stein says his extended family is from the South, but he now feels like the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is home.
“It makes me not want to leave,” he said. “I don’t want to move back, especially after this.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.