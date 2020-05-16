Kaitlin Blalock graduated from Lewis-Clark State College on Friday in the small living room of her apartment in Lewiston.
Dressed in a cap and gown, she was one of 806 students who were recognized during the college’s virtual commencement ceremony.
It wasn’t how Blalock envisioned her last moments at LCSC, but she said it was a momentous occasion that she won’t forget anytime soon.
“It definitely feels like it has been a long time coming,” Blalock said. “It was a great ceremony on LC’s part for the situation we found ourselves in.”
The company of her parents, Shannon and John Crowe, and her boyfriend, Zach Dreier, helped fill the void of a cheering gymnasium as she flipped her tassel from right to left, signifying the end of her time at LCSC.
But, as President Cynthia Pemberton said in her opening remarks of the ceremony, the day will not mark the end of her educational journey.
Blalock, who now has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, plans to attend Boise State University to get a master’s degree in criminal justice. The 23-year-old from Mountain Home, Idaho, wants to become a homicide detective.
As other students celebrated the degrees and certificates they earned remotely, Idaho State Board of Education board member Shawn Keough joined them as she was conferred a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.
“I stand with you today as a proud graduate of Lewis-Clark State College,” Keough said during the ceremony. “We made it through, we achieved, we completed and today we recognize and celebrate. What an experience our time at LC has been, especially the last two months.”
The coronavirus put an end to face-to-face classes at many college campuses this fall, and changed the structure of commencement ceremonies, but Pemberton said it also provided a reminder about the value of higher education and the need for an educated citizenry.
The world, Pemberton said, needs its new teachers to find innovative ways to deliver education, its nurses and health care professionals to administer tests and provide treatments, and its first responders to fight on the front lines against challenges like the pandemic.
“We are proud of you, we are grateful for you and we applaud you and the positive difference we know you will make in the world,” Pemberton said. “Because now more than ever, humanity needs graduates like you.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little also shared a message during the virtual ceremony, congratulating the graduates on their achievements. He encouraged them to stay in Idaho, or to later return, if they decide to go elsewhere.
“As you go through life, there will be months and years that seem to fly by without notice, but the year 2020 is different. The year 2020 will be a defining year in all of our lives because of the coronavirus,” Little said. “This global pandemic has brought about much hardship for many people across the world, but it’s also brought out the best in people, too. I hope stories of inspiration and determination during this troubling time remain with you as time goes on.”
