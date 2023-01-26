Angel. Baby whisperer. Humble. Reliable.
Those are a few of the words used to describe Shirley Purcell, who has cuddled hundreds of babies and provided a loving home to foster kids for more than 60 years.
The 85-year-old Clarkston woman recently retired from her pivotal role with a party at the Department of Social and Health Services office, where co-workers, law enforcement and others praised and thanked her for devoting her life to helping children.
“The party was so nice,” Purcell said Wednesday. “I don’t know if I deserved it, but I was really thankful for it.”
That’s where the humble part comes in.
Purcell is worthy of “all of the accolades,” but she doesn’t seek the spotlight, said Barb Sheffler, a foster parent who recently retired from Childrens’ Services after a 34-year career with the state.
“Shirley is going to be greatly missed,” Sheffler said. “She was the person law enforcement could call in the middle of the night or on a weekend to take in a child. It didn’t matter what time it was, she was willing to help. She’s an angel.”
Purcell and her late husband, Ron, were well-known as the go-to foster family, Sheffler said. Other foster parents in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley often called them for advice and support, and they did a wonderful job as mentors.
According to the fostering community, Purcell tackled some of the toughest cases and never complained. She would call DSHS when her cradle was empty, asking if any babies needed a temporary home.
“Shirley is gifted,” Sheffler said. “She specialized in drug-addicted babies, and just had a knack for it. Before she brought them home, she would go to the hospital and rock newborns, making sure they were not alone.”
Another unique quality is how well she worked with biological parents, who were usually going through a difficult time. “She cared for the whole family, and you don’t always find that. I appreciated her openness.”
Whether it was driving kids to specialists in Spokane or taking them out of town for visitations, both Purcell and her husband were willing to put in the extra time and effort, Sheffler said.
Looking back, Purcell said it was a wonderful experience that brought joy to their household. The entire family was on board with fostering, which made it work.
“I love children,” Purcell said. “I have always loved children, and my husband did, too. I couldn’t have done it without him.”
She and Ron raised six kids of their own, in addition to the foster children. Along the way, she’s lost count of how many youngsters came through their door. Some estimate it’s closer to thousands than hundreds.
“I owe them so much,” Purcell said of the kids. “When I went through hard times, the foster children helped me through it. They truly brought me so much happiness. I really don’t like giving it up, but I’m getting old.”
Over the years, Purcell baked countless batches of cookies and often bonded with the older kids in the kitchen. She also enjoyed taking in mothers and babies, offering encouragement to the young women.
There were joys and sorrows in the past 60 years, but the good always outweighed the bad, she said.
“Our house was always busy, and I really liked it that way,” Purcell said. “I was lucky to do it as long as I did, and I really appreciate the people I worked with. I was privileged to work with some of the best social workers in the business. They were always supportive and were there when I needed them.”
Sheila McDougall, who retired as a DSHS social worker after 30 years, has many fond memories of her interactions with Purcell. She has a good heart, wants the best outcome for kids and touched many lives as a foster parent.
“Shirley was somebody you could always count on,” McDougall said. “She would take difficult teens and babies. She was always willing to take drug babies, which are not easy at all. She just loved to hold them and rock them. Shirley would always work with the parents and believed in reunification, if it was safe. She will be really hard to replace.”
Anyone who is interested in becoming a foster parent can access DSHS online at dcyf.wa.gov for more information.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.