The Clarkston School Board was presented with a possible future for the Clarkston High School facilities at its Monday meeting.

Greg McCracken, of BLRB Architects, presented the design plans for a new high school to the board and those in attendance at the meeting at Grantham Elementary. A bond for a new high school will go before the voters next year. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said that the cost of the project, the bond amount and when it will be on the ballot haven’t been decided by the board, but he expects the board will make a decision in the next couple months.

Tags

Recommended for you