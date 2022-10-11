The Clarkston School Board was presented with a possible future for the Clarkston High School facilities at its Monday meeting.
Greg McCracken, of BLRB Architects, presented the design plans for a new high school to the board and those in attendance at the meeting at Grantham Elementary. A bond for a new high school will go before the voters next year. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said that the cost of the project, the bond amount and when it will be on the ballot haven’t been decided by the board, but he expects the board will make a decision in the next couple months.
McCracken showed the current designs of the school with the plan to build on the existing facility and students would be able to stay learning in the current building while the new facility was being built. The building that has the auditorium would remain and new facilities like administration offices, the cafeteria, classrooms and a career technical education wing would be built around it. All the facilities would be connected indoors, creating minimal entrances to the high school and increasing the safety and size of the school.
The total cost of the project would be about $88 million, but the state would pay for $9.5 million in matching funds bringing the cost to the voters at $79 million. Based on numbers from 2021, the cost of a 20-year bond would be $3.11 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 25-year bond would be $2.92 per $1,000 of assessed value and a 30-year bond would be $2.73 per $1,000 of assessed value.
McCracken said another option would be a modernization plan which would involve taking the current high school “down to the studs” and use the same configuration. That option would cost $65-69 million.
However, McCracken said that option means building on a structure that’s already 70 years old with the same configuration. “There’s tremendous value in replacing something that lasts generations.”
The modernization plan would also displace students and teachers into mobile classrooms. Construction would be done in phases, which sometimes makes it last longer and teachers would be moving rooms. The number of entrances into the high school would remain the same.
The new design would give the high school a new look from the inside out. McCracken said they didn’t choose a theme for the design but did want to showcase the values of Clarkston and have it be adaptable for educational purposes.
“Nothing fancy, not the Taj Mahal, this is Clarkston,” he said. “We don’t want any purple and gold and we want to honor the Bantam.”
McCracken said he received input from educators about how to best design classrooms to fit their needs. The designers met with teachers individually and departments over the summer and incorporated those discussions into the plans.
In the proposed plans, the administration office and cafeteria connects with the gymnasium and athletics area, which then connects with the classroom and career technical wings. The interior design creates different levels that lock and restrict access, which could stop or slow down a potential intruder.
The administration and cafeteria area could also be used as a potential site for community events. The gym would have capacity for 1,600 people and have a student section along with an auxiliary gym, locker room and fitness area.
There would also be daylight in every classroom and flexible furnishing with writing desks and room for technology and other equipment. There would be more room for science labs and an interdisciplinary work area, all of which could be expanded in the future if needed. Career technical spaces would house classes like family consumer science, agriculture science and woodshop. The proposed design would have a second floor with a library and more classrooms as well as a space for the Junior ROTC program.
“So we’re really taking care of all the existing education programs,” McCracken said.
The designs would also improve parking for those coming to the high school. The new parking space creates different entrances for different purposes to prevent congestion. There is a parent drop off location on Chestnut Street, which is separate from the bus drop off on Adams Street. Staff and delivery drivers will have a parking area and students will have another. It also increases parking spaces for students and events.
“So we’re really improving the circulation,” McCracken said. “And hopefully minimizing the number of accidents.”