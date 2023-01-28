If you listen to the nutritionists on TED Talks, foods with sugar in them ought to be labeled with a skull and crossbones.
That’s how toxic some people believe sweets to be. To you, that bag of M&Ms may be just a bag of M&Ms. But to some health experts you might as well be trying to kiss a rattlesnake. It’s not going to turn out well.
I trust the experts who tell us we eat too much sugar. And, clearly, sweets are more of a danger to some folks than others.
But there are just some circumstances and occasions when it’s kind of hard to imagine how substitutes for sugary confections can send the same message.
Let’s take the coming holiday, Valentine’s Day. Sending heart-shaped boxes of candy to the ones you love is a sign of affection. Chocolates convey messages anywhere from “I love you,” to “Will you marry me?” to “Sorry I backed over your briefcase with the car. Here, have a chocolate.”
You can try to express those sentiments without sugar. But it doesn’t seem like handing your sweetheart a broccoli salad with a note: “Please say yes!” would be as convincing.
And when it comes to birthdays or wedding celebrations, nothing less than cake will do. Try to imagine the excitement you would generate by placing a celebratory candle atop a veggie tray.
You just don’t get the same bang for your buck.
Of course, they do make sugarless candies and all other kinds of sugar-free sweets these days. But even those tend to have a qualifying effect when you’re trying to express your emotions. It’s like handing someone a box of sugarless Valentine’s candy with the message: “Best regards.”
Part of the problem with sugary treats is that they’re addictive. Even with the best of intentions, we often eat more than we intend and then we can suffer the after-effects.
The solution for a lot of people is just to avoid sugary sweets altogether. And, while that may be the healthiest choice, it makes it hard to share your fondness for somebody when a cake or candy is what’s called for.
If you have to find an alternative to expressing your friendship this Valentine’s Day to somebody who can’t or won’t eat sugar, just be sure to do it with an extra dollop of kindness.