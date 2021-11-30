A game of fetch

Mercedes Pearson, of Lewiston, throws a ball for her canine charges Monday at the Swallows Dog Park along Clarkston’s Greenbelt Walkway Trail. Pearson is a professional dog walker with seven years of experience on Rover, a pet care website and application for phones. The dogs are Shelby, from left, a mixed-breed; Sydney, a yellow Labrador; Zoey, a Labrador mix; and Lilly, a Dutch shepherd.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region