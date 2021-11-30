A game of fetch

Mercedes Pearson, of Lewiston, throws a ball for her canine charges Monday at the Swallows Dog Park along Clarkston’s Greenbelt Walkway Trail. Pearson is a professional dog walker with seven years of experience on Rover, a pet care website and phone application. The dogs are Shelby, from left, a mixed-breed; Sydney, a yellow Labrador; Zoey, a Labrador mix; and Lilly, a Dutch shepherd.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

Mercedes Pearson, of Lewiston, throws a ball for her canine charges Monday at the Swallows Dog Park along Clarkston’s Greenbelt Walkway Trail. Pearson is a professional dog walker with seven years of experience on Rover, a pet care website and application for phones. The dogs are Shelby, from left, a mixed-breed; Sydney, a yellow Labrador; Zoey, a Labrador mix; and Lilly, a Dutch shepherd.

Tags