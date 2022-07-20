A Lewiston family is looking to raise money to purchase training for a service dog that will help their 6½-year-old son.

Seirrah Chapman said they have the dog, named Duke, already picked out, but they need the $25,000 for training. Duke will become a service dog for her son, Opei, who has epilepsy. The dog will be trained to detect Opei’s seizures before they happen.

