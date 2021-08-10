Clayton Christensen, 23, of Moscow, flips his disc toward the hole above him while playing the Hells Gate State Park disc golf course Monday afternoon in Lewiston. Christensen and his friend, Avery Smith, 31, traveled from Moscow to enjoy Monday’s relatively mild weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The official high temperature in Lewiston on Monday was 87, which came after Sunday’s high of 78.

