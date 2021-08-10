Clayton Christensen, 23, of Moscow, flips his disc toward the hole above him while playing the Hells Gate State Park disc golf course Monday afternoon in Lewiston. Christensen and his friend, Avery Smith, 31, traveled from Moscow to enjoy Monday’s relatively mild weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The official high temperature in Lewiston on Monday was 87, which came after Sunday’s high of 78.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region