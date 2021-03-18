A festive St. Patrick’s Day

Dressed festively in green for St. Patrick’s Day, family members, from left, Micah Kanooth, 10, Savannah Kanooth, 10, Eli Kanooth, 7, and Rachel Kanooth swing at Swallows Park on Wednesday in Clarkston. The family came to the park to search for four-leaf clovers, only to realize the park’s grass was too neatly kept for clovers to be growing. Other festivities for the family included a leprechaun trap, which the kids were up at 7 a.m. to check, lots of candy and pinching strangers not wearing green.
