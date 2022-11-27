AChristmas tradition that began more than four decades ago now spans four generations of a family devoted to “the project.”
Natalie Wilson, 24, was only a month old when she had her first experience with the Senior Wish List. Tucked inside a Christmas stocking, the newborn was carried into area nursing homes to add to the joy when her relatives delivered hundreds of holiday gifts.
“I didn’t become very useful until I was a little older,” Wilson said with a smile. “Nobody in my family misses out on the project. I lived in Louisiana for three years, but I always came home for this.”
Her grandma, Helen Wilks, and great-aunt, Ellen Smith, have been at the forefront of the Senior Wish List since it began around 1978, first as a Jaycettes project and later as leaders of Campfire Girls. The sisters, who are now in their early 70s, have kept it going all of these years with the help of their children, grandchildren, friends and other extended family members.
“Ellen ran an in-home day care on Normal Hill for 25 years, and some of her grown kids and their parents are still involved,” Wilks said. “Our own kids have always been involved, and I’ve got two great-grandchildren now, so we have four generations going.”
Activities directors, schoolchildren and Lewiston Tribune employees also play important roles, along with the generous donations from the community, Wilks said.
The wish list work begins in October when nursing homes are contacted for gift ideas. Residents without nearby family members are asked what they’d like for Christmas, and the items are published in the Tribune in November and December. (See list on Pages 2-3D of today’s paper.)
More than 2,000 gifts are usually gathered each year. Each senior gets a “main item,” such as a coat, shoes or pants, and several smaller gifts on their lists. Clothes, toiletries, coloring books and stuffed animals are popular items.
“One lady wanted red knee-high stockings, and she got a lot of them,” Wilks said. “Another lady wanted African violets, and we got enough to share with the entire nursing home and asked if she’d help take care of them. She was so pleased.”
Jeanne M. DePaul, an editor at the Tribune, has been working on the project with the family since 1988. She carefully edits and organizes the list before it’s published.
“She’s my doll,” Wilks said. “We couldn’t do this without her.”
Wilson and Wilks admit they come from a family of “criers,” and the tears flow easily when they talk about the Christmas project and all of the people who help out.
“It’s about family and community,” Wilson said. “I’ve got grandparents, and I can’t imagine them being alone on Christmas. I’m happy to do this. It’s so rewarding.”
The gifts are dropped off at the Tribune office in downtown Lewiston and then hauled to a church gym. Close to distribution day, three “teams” shop at Walmart to cover any gaps.
Over the years, the family has developed a system for sorting the presents and using cash donations to buy hard-to-find items. The Valley Christian Center’s gymnasium provides space for the sorting process, Wilks said.
“It’s always done the same way, every year,” she said. “It took us a couple of years to figure out a system, and I think it gets a little better each time.”
Wilks said she usually has a moment when she wonders if they got everything on the list, but her fears are quickly put to rest.