A dusting of snow

A man jogs across Main Street as a light snow falls Wednesday evening in Lewiston. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday morning that said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could get 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday evening and into this morning, while the Palouse could see 2 to 3 inches. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

