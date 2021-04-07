Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, which covers five counties in the region, along with three additional positive cases in Asotin County.
Latah County added seven positive cases, while Clearwater and Nez Perce counties each had one new case, according to data provided on the public health website.
No new cases were added in Garfield or Whitman counties.
Appointments are now available for people seeking to get the single dose Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine Friday at the public health department in Lewiston. Jansen vaccine appointments are available for anyone 18 years of age and older who work or live within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties.
Additional vaccine clinics are also available for the Pfizer vaccine, which is for people 16 and older. More information is available online or by calling local health districts.