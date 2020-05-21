Rain comes down as a man walks down the Lewiston Levy Parkway Trail on Wednesday. Rain fell most of the day, with 0.48 inches recorded in Lewiston by 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The all-time record accumulation in Lewiston for May 20 was 0.92 inches in 1912, according to the weather service. The agency also issued a flood watch for northern Idaho and southeastern Washington on Wednesday afternoon, which is scheduled to be in effect until 6 a.m. today.
