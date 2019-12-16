A day on the river

Water whips off the line of Kenyon Pitts, a fishing guide from Spokane, as he casts into the water while a boat cruises upriver near the confluence of the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers last week at Heller Bar.

 Tribune/Pete Caster

Water whips off the line of Kenyon Pitts, a fishing guide from Spokane, as he casts into the water while a boat cruises upriver near the confluence of the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers last week at Heller Bar.

Tribune/Pete Caster

Tags

Recommended for you