BOISE — Idaho’s state health department could not provide the new number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Saturday.
A day after the state saw 98 new confirmed cases — the most in seven weeks — the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported technical difficulties, preventing it from updating its public report.
“The dashboard will be updated as soon as possible,” the website read as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The state normally does not provide new data on Sundays and previously said it won’t update on Memorial Day, meaning residents might not have any new indications of the virus’ spread until Tuesday.
The state did publish new summary data Saturday, showing 31 new confirmed and probable cases Saturday. But those 31 cases don’t make up for the cases it missed Friday night from local health districts.
The state publishes data each day at 5 p.m., regardless if all local health districts have reported. It reported 61 new confirmed or probable cases Friday. The local health districts reported 98 confirmed cases alone Friday, creating at least 37 confirmed cases for the state to catch up to Saturday.
Any new probable cases would widen the discrepancy. The Idaho Statesman has not tracked probable cases.
When the Idaho Statesman has previously found conflicting results, it has relied on data from local health districts.
Only three local health districts — Panhandle, Southeastern and Eastern — provided public updates Saturday.
They reported four new cases. Two were in Bannock County, and one each in Bonneville and Benewah counties.
A girl younger than the age of 18 represents the first confirmed case in Benewah County. The Coeur d’Alene Tribe confirmed the girl has mild symptoms and is isolating at home with family on the reservation.
Idaho now has at least one confirmed case in 34 of its 44 counties.
Notably missing was the Twin Falls-based South Central health district, which reported 91 of the state’s 98 new confirmed cases Friday. It does not provide updates on Saturdays.
Because the state tracker failed, the Idaho Statesman could not calculate the daily details on hospitalizations and testing rates.