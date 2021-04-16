A dash of purple

Regina Sullivan works on replanting some purple flowers in her garden at her home Thursday in Clarkston. Sullivan hoped the flowers would spread and fill in the empty spots in her garden. This week’s sunny weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, with a high of 71 expected. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Regina Sullivan works on replanting some purple flowers in her garden at her home Thursday in Clarkston. Sullivan hoped the flowers would spread and fill in the empty spots in her garden. This week’s sun weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to continue today, with a high of 71 expected. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags