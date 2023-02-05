This architectural rendering created by Lombard Conrad Architects shows how the main entrance of the new Nez Perce County Courthouse is expected to look. The project will be open to construction bids Feb. 17, and work on the building could start as early as March, according to county officials.
“It’s going to be a 100-year building,” said Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Don Beck. “We wanted to make it as up to date as we could. … This is more modern.”
The completion of the design is one of many steps that has happened in the last year as the county moves forward with the $50.6 million project.
Construction bids will be opened at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in courtroom one of the courthouse. If everything goes well, crews could start work as early as March, Beck said.
Kenaston Corp. in Lewiston and Leone & Keeble in Spokane are the firms selected to be construction manager and general contractor.
The $50.6 million project will be paid for with savings and $44 million in financing through a mechanism called certificates of participation that have been issued and sold at an interest rate of about 4.8%.
“There’s investors that like doing that because it’s a good way for them to (be) assured they’re going to get their money in the long run,” Beck said.
Annual payments are $1.6 million and the 30-year obligation can be repaid in fewer years, Beck said.
During construction, county operations will be conducted in the existing courthouse, which will be demolished after the new courthouse is ready.
The new 86,000-square-feet courthouse will be immediately west of the existing courthouse that’s 68,000 square feet. Its main entrance will be on the northeast corner along Main Street.
The replacement courthouse will be designed to make it as easy as possible for citizens and county employees to conduct business, Beck said.
Unlike the present courthouse that is more than 100 years old, the entire building will comply with the rules of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The treasurers, assessors and auditors offices will be located on the main floor. Courtrooms will be on the second floor along with space for court clerks and areas where defendants can meet with their attorneys and family members.
Some of the wooden features from the existing courtrooms will be sanded, refinished and reused in the new building.
Inmates appearing in court will arrive in vehicles in an area secured by garage doors and taken to court in a dedicated elevator as opposed to riding in a public elevator, escorted by law enforcement, as they do now.
The offices of the prosecutor, county commissioners and information technology will be on the third floor.
Vehicle licensing, at the present courthouse, and drivers licensing, now at the Nez Perce County jail in North Lewiston, will be moved into a new 6,000-square-foot building. It will be on the corner of 12th and F streets north of Lewiston’s city hall and west of the new courthouse. Its cost is included in the $50.6 million price tag of the project.
Everything about the plans, including the function, amenities and look of the buildings, are intended to help the area around it thrive, Beck said.
“We hope that downtown Lewiston … during (its) revitalization will build around it,” he said.