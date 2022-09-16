Arena games, side-by-side races and a rodeo are on tap this weekend at the Garfield County Fair in Pomeroy.
The popular September event is an opportunity for county residents to catch up with friends and take part in a wide variety of activities, including visits to the Eastern Washington Agriculture Museum and strolls through exhibit halls and livestock barns.
“Our fair is a great community event,” said Monica Bartlow, fair treasurer. “We get to enjoy and appreciate each other’s talents and interests, and there’s lots of fun things to do.”
Highlights include a downtown Pomeroy parade at 5:30 p.m. today, and the second year of UTV races Saturday at the fairgrounds. Izzy the camel will be at the fair, along with just about every animal found in a barnyard.
Various seminars and tours are slated at the ag museum, which is always a fan favorite at the fair. In the exhibit halls, visitors can see sewing, flowers, photographs, giant pumpkins and other produce, and many other entries.
The exhibit buildings and concession stands open at 10 a.m. today. Many displays are centered around the “Barnyard Luau” 2022 fair theme. A canning demonstration is slated for 10:30 a.m., and needlework will be featured at 11 a.m., followed by a horse demonstration at 11:30 a.m.
In addition, youngsters will be showing their swine, beef, sheep and steers throughout the day. A teen dance is scheduled from 7:30-10 p.m. in the concession breezeway.
On Saturday morning, biscuits and gravy will be available beginning at 7 a.m. at the Spinner’s potato booth. Other fair food will be on hand all weekend.
A livestock sale, arena games and other events are planned for Saturday, Bartlow said. The rodeo takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday.