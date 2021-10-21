Twelve of the 13 candidates running for Lewiston City Council and all three of the candidates vying to become the city’s first strong mayor in generations got up close and personal with voters Wednesday night at a forum organizers likened to “speed dating.”
The chairmen of the Lewiston SMART campaign (which advocates a switch to the strong-mayor form of government) and the KEEP Lewiston campaign (which advocates for the retention of the council-city manager form) were also present at the forum, which was put together by the local chapters of the International Association of Firefighters, the Fraternal Order of Police and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
After each candidate and chairman gave brief introductions, they all took turns sitting at appropriately round tables at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston to field questions directly from voters. Mary Ann Funk asked each of the visitors to her table about what she called the lack of civility from people at city council meetings.
“I feel like there’s so much vitriol and just rude behavior,” Funk said. “If you get up and say what you think should be better, and you can’t do it in a noncombative, intelligent way, you just want to get your way.”
Funk’s husband Scott Funk had property taxes on his mind. He asked candidates what they thought of past city councils “holding the line” on tax increases while improvements to city infrastructure have fallen behind. He said that the lack of adequate infrastructure has been a major factor holding back development.
On the other hand, Karen Monroe said property taxes have been rising far too fast for her to stomach. She said hers have doubled in the last 20 years. And while she said taxes are a huge issue for her, another is the prospect of further mask mandates in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as vaccine mandates.
Local firefighter union president Chris Jacks gave each candidate or chairman two minutes to introduce themselves to voters, and most tried to cram in as much material as possible. Lewiston SMART Chairman Joe Gish said the fact that the organization gathered 2,000 signatures in two and a half weeks last spring to get Proposition 1 on the ballot bodes well for the strong-mayor prospects on election day.
“A mayor will answer to the voters, instead of an unelected city manager,” Gish said.
KEEP Lewiston Chairman John Pernsteiner reminded people that they don’t need to vote for a strong-mayor form of government to vote for change since there are open positions on the city council if they choose to retain the council-city manager form of government.
“You have an opportunity to vote for four new councilors who will change the course of our city,” Pernsteiner said.
If voters choose “yes” on Proposition 1, the city will retain the council-city manager form of government, with a hired city manager to run daily operations. If voters choose “no,” the city will switch to a strong-mayor form of government with the mayor as the city’s chief executive and a new six-member council.
Mayoral candidate Wilson Boots spoke to the emergency responders who helped organize the forum, and got emotional when he noted that his late father spent his career in law enforcement. He said he would never mandate masks or vaccines for first responders, leaving the choice up to them. Boots also noted that he will lose his job at Washington State University next month over his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Mayoral candidate and current Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson said the strong-mayor form will give residents a more effective and efficient government, with America’s traditional separation of powers between executive (mayoral) and legislative (council) branches providing checks and balances. That arrangement better fosters consensus and debate, Johnson said. He also pointed to his 10 years in the Legislature and his service on diverse committees as the type of experience the mayor will need to meet challenges facing the city.
Mayoral candidate and current City Councilor Bob Blakey touted his record over the last eight years, from his push to settle a contentious lawsuit with Nez Perce County over urban renewal, the passage of a human rights ordinance and the settling of major differences with the county over the impact zone just outside the city limits making the list. Blakey also noted that he supports the council-city manager form of government (he is also running for city council on that side of the ballot), but wanted to give voters a different choice for mayor by running on the strong-mayor ballot.
Former Lewiston City Councilor and Mayor Jim Kleeburg, who lost his seat on the council two years ago, hailed the long-range strategic planning process promoted by City Manager Alan Nygaard. He said that kind of vision will finally help push forward long-planned projects like the widening of Bryden Avenue.
Ada Eldridge said she isn’t the typical city council candidate, with no political experience. She described her platform as “community involvement,” and described a desire to attract more average people into engaging with city government and decision making.
Like Boots, Heather Rogers spoke directly to the first responders in the audience, noting that she took a tour of a fire station two years ago that revealed aging equipment. She said society has overemphasized COVID-19 and opposes mask and vaccine mandates. She also wants to work on better health care and the problem of homelessness, which includes her support of the proposed Union Gospel Mission shelter on Snake River Avenue.
Kassee Forsmann described herself as an advocate and listener for the community who will always be available for questions. She also said she will learn from her mistakes and fix them. Filling empty storefronts downtown will be a priority, and if successful, will help broaden the tax base and fund infrastructure improvements.
Hannah Liedkie, President and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited Inc., noted her experience on the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission since 2018 and her management of an organization with a multimillion-dollar budget as good qualifications for the council. Her time on the council would partly focus on improving life for the community’s elderly and youth, much like she has done with the disabled people she works with at OUI.
Kathy Schroeder, a Lewiston city councilor and mayor pro tem for the last four years, spoke of her five years on Planning and Zoning and her eight years of work to help establish the Normal Hill Heritage Overlay zone to help preserve the city’s most historic neighborhood. She described the city’s recent public outreach efforts on subjects like recycling, waterfront development and code enforcement as big successes.
City Councilor Kevin Kelly said he ran two years ago to help change the attitude that the Lewiston Hill is an obstacle that young people dream of surmounting when they get the first chance. Kelly said he wants to continue on council to help promote the opportunities that will attract the city’s youth to stay in Lewiston and prosper.
Gabriel Iacoboni noted that he is the executive director at Willow Center for Grieving Children and the treasurer for the Green Apple Project that advocates for autistic children. He wants to carry that work on to a position on the council by caring for those who can’t care for themselves. Iacoboni added that running a nonprofit is like running a business whose profits come in the form of community benefit.
Rick Tousley, a retired teacher, said he fell in love with Lewiston decades ago on the many trips he made there with his family while they lived on the Clearwater River. His focus is on the third of the city’s residents he called the “working poor,” who often have to spend more than half of each paycheck on housing. If the city had more affordable housing, those people will be able to support the broader economy, he said.
Brandon Huffaker said he was one of those people who got out of Lewiston to look for a better life when he graduated high school. But he returned to be near family and to enjoy the slower pace of life. Huffaker has been promoting upgrades to the city infrastructure, especially its electrical network to prepare for a future economy powered by things like electric cars and cordless equipment.
Luke Blount said he is running because he is disappointed in the current council, but as a non-politician didn’t have much else to say. He did respond to Schroeder’s statement about better enforcement of city codes, saying he didn’t think most residents would want more code enforcement.
City council candidate Susan Whitlow did not attend the forum.
