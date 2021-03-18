A cause close to her heart

When Debbie Zenner’s daughter, Gabby, was diagnosed with cancer at age 3, the pain of watching her child go through treatment was amplified by the financial strain medical bills put on the family.
Gabby’s diagnosis of acute lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer of the blood, followed the year after Zenner’s own father had died of a similar disease.
“For me, it was like a double whammy,” Debbie Zenner said, thinking back to the challenging time nearly three decades ago. “It was a lot to take. Even though they said she potentially would survive, you still have memories of it not being such a good outcome.”
Gabby, now an adult, said she was so young when the cancer happened that she has little memory of it, other than walking the halls of the children’s hospital and staring at all the small television screens in patients’ rooms.
“I was in remission by age 5 and one of the side effects is memory loss or forgetfulness,” Gabby said. She now is in her 30s and has had no recurrence of cancer.
At the time she was diagnosed with childhood leukemia, there were about 1,400 children in the U.S. with the same disease. Researchers followed the survivors for 10 years but discontinued surveillance after that. When Gabby consulted a cancer doctor in 2017 about what survivorship was supposed to look like, “he said there was no research on it and just keep on doing what you’re doing. Which is awesome and amazing.”
Gabby now works in Portland for an insurance company and was recently nominated as Woman of the Year for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. The winner will be decided by a fundraising competition involving six men and six women throughout the Pacific Northwest, culminating May 15 in Portland.
The organization is focused on the fight against cancer and Gabby has built a fundraising team hoping to raise $160,000 to fund two research grants for adult and childhood leukemia.
To that end, Gabby and Debbie Zenner are hosting a silent auction fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. March 25 at DZ Designs at 821 Main St. in Lewiston. The event will feature live music, food and beverages and is open to the public. Cancer survivors will be honorary guests and John Rusche, who was Gabby’s pediatrician when she was battling cancer, will speak.
All donations are tax deductible and will go directly to Gabby’s campaign for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Debbie recalled the financial hardship of dealing with her daughter’s hospitalization.
“For two years I couldn’t work,” Debbie said. “We had to go to Seattle for chemo those two years, and you’re busy taking care of your daughter. Whenever she was in the hospital, I felt like we needed to be her advocate. You have to take time off and then you have a lot of bills.”
Debbie gets emotional remembering how the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley rallied to their assistance. Tony Copeland offered his private plane to transport the Zenner family to Seattle when Gabby’s treatment began.
Gabby was ordered to bed rest and became restless, bored and frustrated watching her siblings play. Her parents had put all their money into medical expenses, so the Scott Arnone family bought Gabby a television so she could watch it during recovery.
The oncologists told Gabby’s parents if cancer research had not been a factor, Gabby would not have made it. Gabby recovered and the experience of surviving cancer has made her passionate about helping other people in similar situations.
“Cancer is terrible and everybody is affected by it in some way,” Gabby said. “So when I was approached to run for Woman of the Year, it was something I couldn’t say no to.”
Although she hopes to reach her goal of $160,000, “to me, if any money is raised (for the organization), that’s a win,” Gabby said.
The Leukemia Lymphoma Society is the largest nonprofit funder of blood cancer research to advance cures and is benefitting patients with other cancers and diseases as well. Anyone seeking more information about the event may contact Debbie Zenner at (208) 816-0495 or email DZDesigns@live.com.
