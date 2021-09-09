It was all bulls all night long, and that was just fine with the crowd of about 3,200 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds on Wednesday.
After last year’s coronavirus-related cancellation, people were clearly excited to have the area’s longest-running professional sporting event back in town.
“Heck, yeah, I’m glad it’s back,” said longtime Roundup fan Mike Bear, of Lapwai. “I really missed it last year. I like to watch the bulls, and it’s fun to see friends.”
Jordan Hansen, of Alberta, Canada, was glad to be back as well. He won Wednesday’s Inland Cellular Xtreme Bulls competition with a combined score of 169 points on two stellar rides.
Hansen, who won this year’s Calgary Stampede, began the night with an 82-point score on Ghost Rider.
“That’s 94 points Canadian,” joked Roundup clown JJ Harrison.
Hansen followed up his first ride with an 87-pointer on “a really good bull” by the name of Cocktail Diarrhea.
The ride was “better than the name,” Hansen said. “This is the first time I’ve won any money in Xtreme Bulls this year. It definitely gets the confidence going for the last month of rodeo.”
As good as it was, it was only the second-highest score of the night.
The top score went to Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah — at 22 years old, a three-time and defending Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around champion.
Wright had a 77-point ride the first go-round, but hit a grand slam in the second round with a 90-point ride on Lap Dance. His combined score of 167 points came up just short of Hansen’s, but helped pad his position as this year’s No. 2 PRCA bull rider. He also leads the all-around standings.
The top 15 contestants in any rodeo discipline at the end of the season qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December. Eleven of the top 20 bull riders in the current standings competed Wednesday night. Although Hansen and Wright were the only two to put up scores during both go-rounds, seven others had scoring rides.
Most of those came during the first go-round, when eight of 20 competitors stayed on their bulls for the requisite eight seconds. Only three of 19 scored points in the tough second go-round.
Trey Benton, 29, of Texas, had the high score during the first go-round, with a thrilling 86.5-point ride on Magic Mike.
Benton, a former Lewiston Roundup champion, described the bull as “awesome.”
His wife, Reba, and 11-month-old baby, Quade, watched from the stands. Traveling all over the country for rodeos is a family affair for the Bentons.
“I love it here,” Reba Benton said of Lewiston. “Everyone is super friendly, and our camping spot is amazing. This may sound kind of weird, but the grass is really soft, and a perfect spot for Quade to crawl around. They also have really good booths. I’ve already went shopping.”
Some of Wednesday’s bull riders probably wish they had some soft grass to pad their landings. No one was seriously injured, but the bulls certainly had the upper hand for much of the night.
Jesse Hopper, of Magnum, Okla., did a 360-degree flip off the back of a bull named Combat and almost landed on his feet. He didn’t earn a score for the ride, but Harrison, the Roundup clown, almost awarded him an Olympic gold medal.
“That (move) was a bull-release double salchow,” Harrison said. “He didn’t stick the landing, but it’s a difficult move. You have to click your heels while you’re upside down.”
The bulls, bucking horses and cowboys will all be back in action tonight, when the 87th Lewiston Roundup continues.
“We gave you a year off, so we’re going to have some fun tonight,” announcer Will Rasmussen said over the PA system. “If you like it, stand in the aisles, dance and cheer. The Roundup is back in town.”
If you go
TONIGHT: Family Night at the Lewiston Roundup. Kids 12 and under get in free; adults get in for $5 with pre-purchased tickets, or $10 at the gate.
Events include Mutton Bustin’ and the first night of amateur girls’ barrel racing, along with rodeo staples such as bareback riding, bull riding and steer wrestling.
FRIDAY: Tough Enough to Wear Pink
SATURDAY: Patriots’ Night; final performance for 2021
TIME: Gates open at 4:59 p.m. every night; rodeo starts at 6:59 p.m. Free Dancin’ in the Grass begins at the She’s Wild Saloon at 9:29 p.m.
LOCATION: Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road.
TV COVERAGE: thecowboychannel.com/rodeo-schedule.
TICKETS: Little Red Barn, North 40 parking lot, 2981 Thain Grade, or online at lewistonroundup.com/roundup/red-barn.
Inland Cellular Xtreme Bulls competition results
1. Jorden Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, 169 combined points
2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 167 combined points
3. Trey Benton III, Richards, Texas, 86.5 points
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 84 points
5. Jake Garner, Fort St. John, British Columbia, 83 points
6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 80 points