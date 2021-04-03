A breath of fresh air

Rylie Hayward, of Lewiston, squints against the sunlight Friday as he does yoga along with Payton Thibault, left, of Lewiston, and others on the grass across the street from Harris Field in Lewiston during a Lewis-Clark State College yoga class. It was the first time the class met outdoors as opposed to in the gym wearing masks.

 August Frank/Tribune

