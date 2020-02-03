“A boy and his dog make a glorious pair;
“No better friendship is found anywhere …
“Oh, he owns a treasure which nobody steals,
“Who walks down the road with a dog at his heels.”
— Edgar Albert Guest, “A Boy and His Dog”
BOISE — As poet Edgar Guest noted so eloquently, a boy and his dog is a classic image of youthful love and devotion, of the deep, wordless bonds that can form between untamed souls.
Blake Dobyns certainly feels that way about his bluetick walker, Beyla Moose. He’s so loyal to her, he wants the Idaho Legislature to enshrine the 7-year-old rescue dog as a new state symbol.
He wrote a letter to the Legislature, saying he thinks the hound should be the state dog.
“I have a hound and she is really smart,” he wrote. “She has really good hearing, she’s strong, and I heard that hounds are one of the dogs that have the best sence of smell.”
The letter — spelling errors and all — made its way to Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston.
Johnson doesn’t plan to introduce legislation, but he wrote Dobyns a thank-you letter and ended up paying the 10-year-old a personal visit.
“I went by his great-grandparents’ house to thank them (for sending Dobyns’ letter to him), and Blake happened to be there,” Johnson recalled. “I wanted to encourage him to stay engaged in government.”
He also tried to give the boy a realistic view about the kind of dogfight such a proposal would spark in the Legislature.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, Idaho has the highest percentage of dog owners in the nation, at 58 percent — and every one of them would howl if their breed was slighted.
“I’m fine with the hound being the state dog, as long as it’s the beagle,” said Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee. “We’re a family of beagles. Lucy hates Sundays, when I go back to Boise. She throws a parade when I come home, but on Sunday she climbs in my suitcase, to keep me from going.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, was also fine with a state dog, but he prefers a red or blue heeler, “or even a border collie or Australian sheepdog.”
Blue heelers were the breed of choice the last time a state dog bill was proposed, but the measure died in committee. According to Betsy Russell’s Eye on Boise blog, then-representative (and sheepherder) Ken Andrus of Soda Springs objected to the legislation, saying heelers might be great for “cattle people,” but they’re vicious with sheep.
“I would certainly not like to enthrone the blue heeler as the state dog,” Andrus said at the time. “If we want a state dog, I’d think we ought to have some nice, gentle dog, like Lassie.”
In a recent telephone interview, Dobyns listed some of Beyla Moose’s finer qualities.
“We just call her Moose,” he said. “She loves going on walks. She’ll pull real hard (on the leash), but when she realizes she’s choking herself, she’ll stop. She likes to pee on the floor, a lot. And she has really floppy ears.”
When he met with Dobyns, Johnson told the story of Ilah Hickman, who spent five years lobbying lawmakers to make the Idaho giant salamander the state amphibian.
Getting them to name bluetick walkers the state dog will take an even greater effort.
“He (Dobyns) will have to show some kind of connection to the people and land and history of Idaho,” Johnson said.
Speaker Bedke agreed, adding a tongue-in-cheek warning.
“It’s going to take absolute persistence,” he said. “He’ll have to convince a committee that it’s a good idea. Then he’ll have to convince the House. Then it goes to the Senate, and you know they’re biased. They’re all cat people.”
Bedke’s advice?
“Maybe we just need a proclamation saying we all love our dogs,” he said.
