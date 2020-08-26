A bountiful harvest

Tony Eglund, who runs the Leon grain elevator, takes a sample of winter wheat from a dropoff east of Uniontown earlier this week. Eglund noted that this has been an excellent wheat harvest year and that the Leon grain elevator is nearly at capacity.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

