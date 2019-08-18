A bicycle built for ... one?

Lawrence Petersen, 40, of Lewiston, rides a double-decker bicycle that he built himself along Eighth Avenue in Lewiston recently. When asked why he built a bike like that, he said, “Just for the fun of it.”

 Tribune/Pete Caster

