OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office removed 98 cattle from a property in Orofino and cited the owner for permitting the animals to go without care.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was executed March 18 at 3286 Lakeview Road and adjoining property in Orofino. The warrant was for any cattle on the property because of several dead cattle owned by Douglas Towles, 78, of Orofino.
A total of 98 cattle were taken from the property and surrounding property over several days. Necropsies were performed on two of the deceased cows and found that they had died from malnutrition and starvation. Many of the cows showed signs of starvation and were taken to a facility to receive proper feed and care, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office hired cowboys to assist with the warrant as well as from the Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Idaho State Brand Inspector.