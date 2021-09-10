My wife and I were sitting on a plane in Spokane waiting to taxi out when they had us deplane. We walked out into the concourse and saw people gathered around the TV.
As we walked over and saw the tower collapse. The shock was overwhelming. We knew it was an attack immediately. Just not by whom. Some young men were watching it as if it was a video game and not realizing the seriousness of it. So I walked away to calm down and to gather my thoughts and stood near four older ladies complaining about their shopping trip to Seattle being ruined. I almost lost it but calmly pointed out to them that someone just declared war on us. That this was worse than Pearl Harbor and to be grateful it wasn’t a nuclear strike. 9/11 will stick out in my mind for the rest of my life. It was gut wrenching to watch it live as it happened.
For the crazies, it was a plane and not a missile that crashed into the tower. I saw it with my own eyes. Replayed in slo-mo over and over again. Same as I saw what appeared to be Muslims celebrating in the streets in the USA on live video that same week. A city in New Jersey if I recall correctly.
9/11 should never be forgotten. Not for any reason. Especially political correctness.
— David E. Root, Lewiston
n n n
I was living in Arizona at the time, about an hour east of Tucson. I commuted there every day and was familiar with the rhythms of the local talk radio station, but that day I took off work so I could drive my late husband to the doctor in Tucson.
As we were driving away from our house, the station was on, and I knew instantly that something big had happened. The second tower came down a few minutes later. I probably shouldn’t have been driving because all my attention was on the radio. The minute we got home a few hours later, I turned on the TV and was glued to it the rest of the day and night.
The video of the planes going into the towers had been released by then. It was horrifying but seemed unreal, like a horror movie. I went to work the rest of the week and, of course, that was all anyone could talk about.
Tucson is very active with aviation — passenger jets, small planes, Air National Guard and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where the military did a lot of flight training. The silence of the skies the next week or so was beyond eerie.
I also traveled a lot at that time in my career, and I was so grateful I’d been home. A friend of mine from Colorado was stuck in Washington, D.C., for several days.
— Judy Parrish, Viola