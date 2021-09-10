Fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will hold a silent procession and ceremony Saturday as a tribute to first responders and citizens who perished Sept. 11, 2001.
The procession will start at 3 p.m. in Asotin. The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m. at the Pioneer Park band shell in Lewiston. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho, in collaboration with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and the Moscow Elks Lodge, will commemorate 9/11 on Saturday, its 20th anniversary.
The event will be held on the grounds of the Elks Golf Course and will begin with a First Responder’s Challenge 5K race at 8:30 a.m. It will be followed by a 5K Remembrance Run/Walk around the golf course at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. a march to downtown Moscow will start, and a final ceremony will be held at the Slice Taphouse. The 3.5-mile route will utilize the Latah Trail and city sidewalks. There will be parking at the Moscow Elks Lodge, and shuttles will be available to return participants to their vehicle from Slice Taphouse. March participants will receive a free slice of pizza or pint of beer, for those age 21 or older, from Slice Taphouse upon arrival at their location.
Proceeds of the event will go to the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Biomedical Services for the region. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 is requested. Attendees can participate in the 5K Remembrance Run/Walk, the Remembrance March or both. The American Red Cross also will be on site for those who would like to donate blood.
KAMIAH — Kamiah Fire-Rescue will hold a ceremony to remember and fulfill the promise to never forget the terror attacks of 9/11. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kamiah Riverfront Park. The program will include speakers, a local bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace,” a 21-gun salute with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion plus the sounding of the Last Alarm for the emergency response personnel. Attendees are asked to bring chair to the park; limited seating will be provided.
PULLMAN — The city of Pullman, Pullman Police Department and Pullman Fire Department will hold a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St.
The ceremony will include a flag raising and lowering, and brief words by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkin, and Fire Chief Mike Heston, as well as a moment of silence.
The American Warfighters second annual “Fallen Heroes” banquet is set for Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Lewiston. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bite-size steak dinner will be served and there will be music, a photo booth and auctions. Tickets are $40. Group tables can be reserved. Tickets can be purchased at American-Warfighters.com. The Elks Lodge is at 3444 Country Club Drive.
OROFINO — The Orofino VFW will hold a special event Saturday at the Cannon Park as a memorial of the tragedies of 9/11. The Orofino police and fire departments will turn on their lights and blow their sirens for five minutes, and the VFW will lower the flag to half-staff.